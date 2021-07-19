Shooting In Harrisburg Ends In Crash Injuring Police

A police officer was injured in an early morning crash in Harrisburg following a shooting, according to police.
The unnamed officer was responding to a shots fired call when a drunk driver collided with the police cruiser at the intersection of North 6th and Radnor streets around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.
The officer sustained multiple injuries.
Police arrested Randy Cortez Dawson, 53, of Harrisburg as the driver in the incident.
Cortez has been charged with the following:
- F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI
- M DUI: Controlled Substance - Combination Alcohol/Drugs - 1st Offense
- S Reckless Driving
- S Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury
- S Driving at Safe Speed
- S Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas - If Pass in Nonadjacent Lane is Impossible
Dawson was held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9:45 a.m.
Details regarding the report of shots fired have not been released.
