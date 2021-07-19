Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
News

Shooting In Harrisburg Ends In Crash Injuring Police

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of North 6th and Radnor streets were the crash occurred.
The intersection of North 6th and Radnor streets were the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A police officer was injured in an early morning crash in Harrisburg following a shooting, according to police.

The unnamed officer was responding to a shots fired call when a drunk driver collided with the police cruiser at the intersection of North 6th and Radnor streets around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The officer sustained multiple injuries.

Police arrested Randy Cortez Dawson, 53, of Harrisburg as the driver in the incident.

Cortez has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI
  • M DUI: Controlled Substance - Combination Alcohol/Drugs - 1st Offense
  • S Reckless Driving
  • S Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury
  • S Driving at Safe Speed
  • S Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas - If Pass in Nonadjacent Lane is Impossible

Dawson was held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9:45 a.m.

Details regarding the report of shots fired have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

