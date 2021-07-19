Shooting In Harrisburg Ends In Crash Injuring Police

A police officer was injured in an early morning crash in Harrisburg following a shooting, according to police.

The unnamed officer was responding to a shots fired call when a drunk driver collided with the police cruiser at the intersection of North 6th and Radnor streets around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The officer sustained multiple injuries.

Police arrested Randy Cortez Dawson, 53, of Harrisburg as the driver in the incident.

Cortez has been charged with the following:

F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Combination Alcohol/Drugs - 1st Offense

S Reckless Driving

S Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury

S Driving at Safe Speed

S Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas - If Pass in Nonadjacent Lane is Impossible

Dawson was held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9:45 a.m.

Details regarding the report of shots fired have not been released.

