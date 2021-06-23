Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
date 2021-06-23

News

SENTENCED! Violent Child Rapist Gets Up To 202 Years In Dauphin County Prison

Jillian Pikora
James A. Dubuisson.
James A. Dubuisson. Photo Credit: Dauphin County District Attorney's office

A violent sexual predator in Dauphin County has been sentenced to 101 up to 202 years in jail, according to the district attorney.

James A. Dubuisson, 44, of Lower Paxton Township, was sentenced Wednesday following his jury of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.

The case is based on an incident which occurred on July 21, 2019.

Dubuisson unlawfully entered a home in Lower Paxton Township and raped the juvenile victim at knife-point.

He attempted to cover-up his crime by bathing the victim and removing the bedding.

Dubuisson was the first suspect after he returned to the scene during the investigation and provided police officers with a false ID.

DNA collected from the forensic examination of the victim was then matched to James Dubuisson through the Combined DNA Index System.

Dubuisson’s DNA was present in the CODIS system due to a 1999 conviction for aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and unlawful restraint.

