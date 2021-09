A man and a woman are wanted for stealing from a Karn’s Market, according to the Derry Township police.

The theft took place at Karn’s Market in Hershey on Aug. 21.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the pair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.

