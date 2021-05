A 41-year-old man who could be in danger is being searched for by police in Lower Paxton Township.

Brandon Brown--described as a black man and approximately 5'11"-- was last seen on Friday April 30 and last heard from on Sunday, May 2.

Brandon's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you have any information in reference to Brandon's whereabouts, please contact LPPD at (717)558-6900 in reference to case # LP-21-007278.

