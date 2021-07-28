SEEN HIM? Man Wanted After Pointing AR-15 At Harrisburg Police While Fleeing

A man seen fleeing with a semiautomatic rifle is wanted by Harrisburg police.

While on patrol, officers saw a group loitering in the area of the 1700 block of Helen Street near the 1700 block of Market Street on June 21.

When police attempted to speak with the group, individuals began to flee.

That's when a man-- later identified as Earl Robinson III, 19, of Harrisburg-- displayed an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle and pointed it at the officers in pursuit.

Robinson later discarded the rifle in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody.

Robinson is currently wanted for aggravated assault and a felony charge for possession of a firearm by a person not permitted.

If you know of Robinson's location you are asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

