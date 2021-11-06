Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

SEEN HER? Police Search Repeat Shoplifter In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The woman police are search for in Harrisburg and the vehicle she left the Price Rite in.
The woman police are search for in Harrisburg and the vehicle she left the Price Rite in. Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township PD

A woman is wanted by Susquehanna Township Police for stealing an overflowing cart of groceries.

The Susquehanna Township Police are attempting to identify and locate the shoplifter pictures.

The unidentified female loaded an entire cart of Red Bull, Ensure, water and other various items and left without paying at the Price Rite on Union Deposit Road on May 15, say police.

After exiting the store she went across the parking lot to a silver sedan, possibly a Buick, where a male exited the drivers side and helped her load all of the items into the car and they departed the plaza driving toward Crunch Fitness.

The same female attempted to walk out with another loaded up cart with items from the Price Rite, on June 7.

After she was stopped she went next door to the Dollar General and stole items from there.

If you can identify this female you're asked to contact Det. Cpl. Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.