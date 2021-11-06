SEEN HER? Police Search Repeat Shoplifter In Harrisburg

A woman is wanted by Susquehanna Township Police for stealing an overflowing cart of groceries.

The Susquehanna Township Police are attempting to identify and locate the shoplifter pictures.

The unidentified female loaded an entire cart of Red Bull, Ensure, water and other various items and left without paying at the Price Rite on Union Deposit Road on May 15, say police.

After exiting the store she went across the parking lot to a silver sedan, possibly a Buick, where a male exited the drivers side and helped her load all of the items into the car and they departed the plaza driving toward Crunch Fitness.

The same female attempted to walk out with another loaded up cart with items from the Price Rite, on June 7.

After she was stopped she went next door to the Dollar General and stole items from there.

If you can identify this female you're asked to contact Det. Cpl. Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.