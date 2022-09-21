Reward Offered For 2 Armed Men Who Robbed Central Pennsylvania 7-11: Police

Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 18, police say.

The two men pictured robbed the 7-11 convenience store located at 4811 Derry Street in Swatara Township at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Swatara Township police allege.

The men entered the store and one of them "aimed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk while demanding cash from the register," police say.

After the clerk handed over the undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the area on foot, according to the police.

The Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Police Detective Pat Corkle at 717-564-2550, pcorkle@swatarapolice.org or by submitting a tip on the Crimewatch website.

