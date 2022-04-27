Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say.

Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches with brown hair, and brown eyes, as stated on the release. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with cuts on the front, a gray sweatshirt, and black fuzzy slippers.

Rodriguez is thought to be a runaway from the Schaffner Youth Center who took a ride from an unknown person driving a black 2018 or newer Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration plate.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

It is unconfirmed if this is the same 13-year-old Roxanne Rodriguez who went missing in Nov. 2021 and was located a few days later. Daily Voice has reached out to the DA's office and has yet to hear back as of Wednesday morning. If this is the case, this would be the third time in less than a year that Rodriguez has runaway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately or by contacting the DA’s office at 717-558-6900.

