Photos Released Of PA Crime Scene Where Man Strangled, Burned Pregnant Coworker

The Dauphin County district attorney has released photos of the crime scene where a woman who was stalked, harassed, assaulted, strangled and was left to die.

Calvin Lorenzo Purdie, Jr., 35, has been found guilty of the May 23, 2019, murder of Charlotte Chaplin, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney’s office.

Charlotte Y. Chaplin, 49, of Hershey, was 4 1/2 months pregnant when she was strangled by her former coworker.

In an attempt to cover up the murder Purdie set her home in the 500 block of West Chocolate Avenue on fire that morning around 6:44 a.m., according to the police at the time.

Purdie’s then-girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter were inside the home when he committed the murder and arson, but were rescued by firefighters.

He was out on parole for aggravated assault at the time of the murder, according to court documents.

He will serve 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder and a consecutive term of 10 to 20 years for aggravated arson, as sentenced by Judge William T Tully, following the jury conviction of Purdie in November, the DA says.

He will not be eligible for parole until August 27, 2049, according to the release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.