Pennsylvania TikToker Falls 30 Ft. Into Possible Underground Railroad Stop, Prohibition Storage

A TikToker fell in her cousin's basement and found the pair find fascinating historical locations hidden away for nearly 100 years.

Maya Moody, was visiting her cousin Steven to celebrate Juneteenth when she fell 30 feet in his basement and landed in the historic location.

Known on the platform as “Maya MoodyCakes,” she posted three videos of her experience exploring the cave like tunnels with Steven.

At the end of the first video Maya asks Steven, “Is a ghost down here?”

Then the lights go out and the stairs collapse out from under them.

When the two emerge-- without any injuries, they go on an exploratory mission to check out the tunnel, which goes under a road in Harrisburg.

“They used to bring barrels of beer down here to store, from downtown Harrisburg," Steven can be heard saying. "They would roll them in on some contraption here and roll them out."

Past the markings where the probation area is thought to have been, is a cave like area Steve thinks was part of the underground railroad.

What's next for the cave? The pair are heard discussing the possibility of using it as a fallout shelter depending on what the future brings in one of the videos.

As of Wednesday the videos have more than 20 million views cumulatively.

You can view her full exploration of the tunnel and cave on her TikTok.

