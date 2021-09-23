Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged With Harassment

A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with harassment.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Nickolas Robert Elliott, 30, of Butler County, was cited on Thursday.

He has been charged with a summary offense for harassment/physical contact, according to court documents.

The charge is based on an allegation of unwarranted use of force.

The charge was filed following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Trooper Elliott enlisted in the PSP in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the 148th cadet class.

He is assigned to patrol on Troop D, in Kittanning.

Elliott has been "suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charge against him," state police said in a statement.

No further details about the situation have been released.

His preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled at the time of publication.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.