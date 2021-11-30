Pennsylvania School Mask Mandate Reinstated By State Supreme Court

Gov. Tom Wolf's school mask mandate has been reinstated by a temporary order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

The mandate which requires all students, teachers and staff inside schools to wear face masks at all times, was scheduled to end on Dec. 4, but inlight of a pending court case the mandate will remain in effect, according to the order.

Arguments in the case are scheduled to beginning Dec. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.