Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Con Bolts Newark Airport Security Checkpoint After TSA Finds Loaded, Stolen Gun
News

Pennsylvania School Mask Mandate Reinstated By State Supreme Court

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Children in a classroom wearing face masks.
Children in a classroom wearing face masks. Photo Credit: Pixabay (FatCamera)

Gov. Tom Wolf's school mask mandate has been reinstated by a temporary order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

The mandate which requires all students, teachers and staff inside schools to wear face masks at all times, was scheduled to end on Dec. 4, but inlight of a pending court case the mandate will remain in effect, according to the order.

Arguments in the case are scheduled to beginning Dec. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.