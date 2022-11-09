Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman Projected Winner Over Dr. Mehmet Oz: Reports

Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor, Democratic candidate John Fetterman is the projected winner over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for the US Senate Pennsylvania, according to numerous media outlets.

Both ABC and NBC news made announcements of Fetterman's victory just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The hotly contested race was full of political theater with celebrity cameos and crudité (if you don't know, click and you'll soon understand).

While on the campaign trail Fetterman suffered a stroke, which seemed to affect his debate performance, making some people question his fitness for the demands of the position.

But after former President Barack Obama's endorsement, and a long election day— which was extra long in one county— Fetterman secured the Senate seat.

Fetterman soon tweeted:

"Its's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn’t let us downAnd I won’t let you down. Thank you."

Dr. Oz has not conceded at the time of this publication.

