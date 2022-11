Democratic candidate and current Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro has been projected as the winner of the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, according to NBC News, the New York Times, and the Associated Press.

Although every precinct has not submitted results, Shapiro leads with 74% of precincts reporting, according to NBC.

Shapiro has not yet formally declared victory.

You can view county-by-county results here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.