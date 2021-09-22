PennState Suspends 117 Students Who Failed To Meet COVID-19 Requirements

Pennsylvania State University has temporarily suspended 117 students who failed to meet the schools COVID-19 requirement, according to a statement the school released on Tuesday.

Unvaccinated students and those you have not submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be tested weekly.

The students who were suspended are said to have missed several consecutive weeks of testing.

Without a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination, they cannot do anything on campus or attend anything university related.

This means students living on campus must also find other temporary housing arrangements.

“It’s important that both students and employees comply with our testing requirement, and we have done everything we reasonably can to ensure that these students are aware of their obligation and do what they must to honor it,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs said the statement.

“I’m sorry these students did not follow our repeated admonitions and warnings, and I hope they will make the correction necessary. Others should not repeat their mistake, and everyone who can be should be vaccinated and should upload their data to us as soon as possible.”

The 117 students can return to campus and university activities once they upload proof of vaccination or completing a COVID-19 test.

If a student fails to complete a COVID-19 test in the future they will be suspended permanently.

The status of faculty and staff who have fallen out of compliance is unknown as the university continues to look into the matter.

