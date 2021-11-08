Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Penn State Student Killed In Dauphin County Crash

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Jazmyn Hauck.
Jazmyn Hauck. Photo Credit: Facebook- Jazmyn Hauck

A Penn State student has died in an early morning crash, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Jazmyn Hauck, 21, of New Ringgold, was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee near Williamstown on Route 209 when she drove off the road and slammed into a utility pole on Tuesday between 1 and 1:45 a.m.

Hauck was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner.

Her community is rallying to support her family in this difficult time and honor her memory.

A GoFundMe campaign page has been launched and is slowly taking off with nearly a dozen supporters donating to help the campaign reach its $5,000 goal.

She was currently enrolled at Penn State Schuylkill and was expecting to graduate in 2023, according to her LinkedIn.

"She loved life and it loved her right back," Hauck's Twitter bio reads.

Jazmyn Hauck.

Twitter- Jazmyn Hauck

Her funeral and memorial service details have not been made public.

If you would like to donate to her GoFundMe, you can do so here.

