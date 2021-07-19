Pedestrian Pinned Under Vehicle Rescue But In Critical Condition, Harrisburg Fire Say

A pedestrian has been rescued but remains in critical condition after being trapped under a vehicle, according to Harrisburg Fire's Squad 8.

Crews were called to the intersection of Evergreen and Thompson streets in Harrisburg's Allison Hill neighborhood for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

"Crews worked with LifeTeam EMS for 15 minutes utilizing a ground ladder, cribbing and airbags to lift the vehicle and remove the patient," as posted on Squad 8's Facebook.

The patient was freed and transferred to the trauma center in critical condition.

Further information has not been made public.

