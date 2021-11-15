Pastor Burned In Central PA Church Fire, Authorities Say

A pastor was burned in a fire at a central Pennsylvania church on Saturday, officials say.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at Love of Christ Church in the 600 block of Erie Street in Dauphin County around 7:30 p.m., fire officials say.

The fire started downstairs in an apartment below the church where the pastor lives, according to fire officials.

Pastor was trying to put out the fire and his hands were burned, so he was taken to a local hospital, CBS21 reports citing fire officials.

The fire was put out without further injuries but it was difficult due to the older construction style of the home, according to fire officials.

"The floor joints have some big timbers, not like the new homes and stuff. So it’s heavy timber and holds a lot of heat in them and fire in the floors are real thick so they are hard to cut through with a saw,” Dauphin Middle Paxton Assistant Chief Shane Swenson told abc27.

Fire crews believe the damage is repairable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.