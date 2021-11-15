Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Pastor Burned In Central PA Church Fire, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Love of Christ Church in the 600 block of Erie Street.
Love of Christ Church in the 600 block of Erie Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pastor was burned in a fire at a central Pennsylvania church on Saturday, officials say.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at Love of Christ Church in the 600 block of Erie Street in Dauphin County around 7:30 p.m., fire officials say.

The fire started downstairs in an apartment below the church where the pastor lives, according to fire officials.

Pastor was trying to put out the fire and his hands were burned, so he was taken to a local hospital, CBS21 reports citing fire officials.

The fire was put out without further injuries but it was difficult due to the older construction style of the home, according to fire officials.

"The floor joints have some big timbers, not like the new homes and stuff. So it’s heavy timber and holds a lot of heat in them and fire in the floors are real thick so they are hard to cut through with a saw,” Dauphin Middle Paxton Assistant Chief Shane Swenson told abc27.

Fire crews believe the damage is repairable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.