Pallbearer Killed In Central Pennsylvania Funeral Procession IDd By Officials

The victim of a fatal crash during a funeral procession has been identified by police.

The crash happened while en route to Dauphin Cemetery from the funeral of swim coach David 'Dino' Kesler's funeral at Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home located 2100 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg on Wednesday, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a logging truck at Route 22/322 near Route 39 between the exits for Linglestown/Rockville and Exit 443 for Fishing Creek around 1:30 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a release by Susquehanna Township police.

All westbound traffic was closed in the area for over three hours while crews investigated the scene, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The driver of the logging truck remained at the scene and one of the motorcyclists did not report any injuries, according to the police.

Jamie "Trippy" Shay, 33, of Duncannon, was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m., according to the release by police.

Witnesses and friends have been sharing their recounting of the tragic incident on social media.

One commenter on a group thread about the crash, Cheryl Flynn, said she was at the hospital with him when “he passed away at 1:08 this morning."

"A logging truck had tried to cut off one of the bikers and was alleged to be on his phone. He struck Jamie Shay and he went under the truck," Logan Keck wrote.

Kristie Lopez wrote on Facebook: “Jamie Shay i love you so much i cant believe this i hope its not true u have to pull through we didnt beat addiction to die anyway youvhave to be ok i love you i will be at hospital soon."

Shay attended Dauphin County Technical School, according to his Facebook profile page.

Funeral and memorial services details have not been released.

Any witnesses are asked to call Sgt Andrew Verbos or Patrol Officer David Yanich at 717-652-8265.

