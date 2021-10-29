PA Repeat Copper Thief At US Court House Wanted By Feds

A man is wanted by the Federal Protection Service for stealing from the United States Courthouse construction site in Harrisburg, police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers say.

A man allegedly stole several hundred pounds of copper wiring and pipe from a construction site at the United States Courthouse on 6th Street over three separate occasions between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, according to police.

The man supposedly used a Sawzall to cut through plywood doors and enter the worksite, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-45 years old, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or through the link here.

