Dauphin Daily Voice
Dauphin Daily Voice

PA Repeat Copper Thief At US Court House Wanted By Feds

Jillian Pikora
Suspect wanted for stealing from the US Court House construction site in Harrisburg
Suspect wanted for stealing from the US Court House construction site in Harrisburg Photo Credit: Google Maps; Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A man is wanted by the Federal Protection Service for stealing from the United States Courthouse construction site in Harrisburg, police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers say.

A man allegedly stole several hundred pounds of copper wiring and pipe from a construction site at the United States Courthouse on 6th Street over three separate occasions between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, according to police.

The man supposedly used a Sawzall to cut through plywood doors and enter the worksite, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-45 years old, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or through the link here.

