PA Native Scores Recurring Role In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

An actress from Harrisburg has scored a recurring role in the Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lori Livingston grew up on South 13 Street in an area that was once called Hoverter Homes, and now she is a Marvel character, according to abc27.

Livingston attended the Milton Hershey School starting at age 12.

Her professional career started after she was crowned Miss Harrisburg, according to her biography.

She then moved to NYC and worked as a model.

Livingston moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting around 2015.

Her first major role was in Grey's Anatomy.

She was later cast in ‘Captain Marvel,’ playing one of the original nine Skrull to ever be depicted on film in 2019.

She went on to play an FBI Skrull Agent in the Emmy nominated ‘WandaVision’.

Livingston already knows she will appear again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I can’t of course give away any secrets, but you never know where I could pop up at,” she said to abc27.

Livingston is also an author, her children's book, "But Beauty Isn't Within Me," is available on Amazon.

