PA National Guardsman Charged With Smuggling Migrants Across Mexican Border

Jillian Pikora
US Border Patrol sign.
US Border Patrol sign. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Pennsylvania National Guardsman stationed in Texas has been charged with smuggling two migrants into Texas from Mexico, according to the US Department of Justice.

Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20 of Pennsylvania, along with Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18 of Texas, appeared before a federal magistrate in Laredo, Texas on Tuesday, according to the US DOJ.

Both men were in unifom when Oppongagyare attempted to drive a sedan through the Hebbronville Border Patrol (BP) on the morning of June 13, according to the criminal complaint.

Saint-Joie was allegedly riding as a passenger.

During a vehicle inspection, Oppongagyare allegedly told BP authorities they were traveling from Zapata to San Antonio.

Law enforcement conducted a secondary inspection, discovering two undocumented Mexican citizens in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the charging documents.

The two soldiers expected to receive an undetermined amount of money to pick up the individuals in McAllen and transport them to San Antonio, according to the criminal complaint.

Both men are being held in federal custody under $75,000 bonds pending detention hearings next Tuesday.

If convicted, Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The status and whereabouts of the Mexican men found in the trunk is unknown.

