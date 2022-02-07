PA Man Named 'Freeman Walker' Is Not Walking Free For Arson Attempted Homicide: State Police

A Pennsylvania man named Freeman Walker, is no longer walking free after Pennsylvania state police apprehended him for Arson Attempted Homicide, according to a release by police.

Freeman Jason Walker, 49, of Wiconisco Township, Dauphin County, has been charged in connection with a house fire in the 200 block of Center Street in Wiconisco Township that sent a 62-year-old man to the hospital on Nov. 13, according to a release by state police.

Walker also burglarized the same home the following month, stealing cash and the homeowner's firearm, according to the release.

He was arrest on Feb. 7 and charged with the following, according to PSP and court documents:

F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F1 Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury

F1 Arson-Inhabited Building Or Structure

F1 Aggravated Arson - Person Present Inside Property

F2 Arson Endangering Property-Reckless- Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings

F1 Causing Catastrophe

F3 Risking Catastrophe (2 Counts)

F3 Criminal Mischief/Damaging Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence (4 Counts)

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present (2 Counts)

F3 Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure

F2 Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure

F3 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property (3 Counts)

F2 Receiving Stolen Property (2 Counts)

F2 Arson-Intent Destroy Unoccupied Bldg F3 Reckless Burning or Exploding - places uninhabited or unoccupied structure in danger of damage or death

He is being held in the Dauphin County prison after being denied bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on Feb. 28 at 12:00 p.m., according to his court docket.

