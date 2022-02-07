Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: WANTED: 'Armed, Dangerous' Fugitive Sought For Attempted Murder Of HUMC Patient Care Worker
News

PA Man Named 'Freeman Walker' Is Not Walking Free For Arson Attempted Homicide: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Freeman Walker
Freeman Walker Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison; Google Maps

A Pennsylvania man named Freeman Walker, is no longer walking free after Pennsylvania state police apprehended him for Arson Attempted Homicide, according to a release by police.

Freeman Jason Walker, 49, of Wiconisco Township, Dauphin County, has been charged in connection with a house fire in the 200 block of Center Street in Wiconisco Township that sent a 62-year-old man to the hospital on Nov. 13, according to a release by state police.

Walker also burglarized the same home the following month, stealing cash and the homeowner's firearm, according to the release.

He was arrest on Feb. 7 and charged with the following, according to PSP and court documents:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • F1 Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury
  • F1 Arson-Inhabited Building Or Structure
  • F1 Aggravated Arson - Person Present Inside Property
  • F2 Arson Endangering Property-Reckless- Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings
  • F1 Causing Catastrophe
  • F3 Risking Catastrophe (2 Counts)
  • F3 Criminal Mischief/Damaging Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence (4 Counts)
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present (2 Counts)
  • F3 Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure
  • F2 Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure
  • F3 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property (3 Counts)
  • F2 Receiving Stolen Property  (2 Counts)
  • F2 Arson-Intent Destroy Unoccupied Bldg F3 Reckless Burning or Exploding - places uninhabited or unoccupied structure in danger of damage or death

He is being held in the Dauphin County prison after being denied bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on Feb. 28 at 12:00 p.m., according to his court docket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.