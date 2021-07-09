Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Shots Fired At High School In Harrisburg
News

PA Lawyer Who Botched Victim's Elevator Injury Case, Lied About It Has License Suspended

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Henninger Jr.'s office, Jones & Henninger PC.
Henninger Jr.'s office, Jones & Henninger PC. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A botched personal injury lawsuit has cost a Pennsylvania lawyer his license.

Peter Richard Henninger Jr. has had his license consensually suspended for two-years following findings of the high court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The counsel was investigating Henninger’s handling of a personal injury case involving a victim who's leg was shut in an elevator door at the Hollywood Casino in Dec. 2014.

Henninger filed a notice to sue on the woman’s behalf in Dauphin County Court two years later, but failed to follow-up.

The Schindler Elevator Corp. reached out to him for his client’s medical records, and settlement demand, but three years passed and he still did not provide the requested information.

Due to lack of activity, and at the request of the defendant, a judge dismissed the case in Feb.

Henninger didn’t return any of the victims' calls until she filed a complaint with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

At which time, he claimed a settlement had been reached, but he actually gave his client $25,000 of his own money and created a fake settlement record.

Henninger has now “acknowledged that he had lied to (the client) and the ODC about having obtained a settlement offer from Hollywood Casino when, in fact, he had not engaged in any settlement discussions,” the board’s complaint states.

It is against state rules of conduct for lawyers to fail to update clients on their cases.

No information regarding the status of Henninger's $25,000 and no word regarding a potential new case for the client was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.