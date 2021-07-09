PA Lawyer Who Botched Victim's Elevator Injury Case, Lied About It Has License Suspended

A botched personal injury lawsuit has cost a Pennsylvania lawyer his license.

Peter Richard Henninger Jr. has had his license consensually suspended for two-years following findings of the high court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The counsel was investigating Henninger’s handling of a personal injury case involving a victim who's leg was shut in an elevator door at the Hollywood Casino in Dec. 2014.

Henninger filed a notice to sue on the woman’s behalf in Dauphin County Court two years later, but failed to follow-up.

The Schindler Elevator Corp. reached out to him for his client’s medical records, and settlement demand, but three years passed and he still did not provide the requested information.

Due to lack of activity, and at the request of the defendant, a judge dismissed the case in Feb.

Henninger didn’t return any of the victims' calls until she filed a complaint with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

At which time, he claimed a settlement had been reached, but he actually gave his client $25,000 of his own money and created a fake settlement record.

Henninger has now “acknowledged that he had lied to (the client) and the ODC about having obtained a settlement offer from Hollywood Casino when, in fact, he had not engaged in any settlement discussions,” the board’s complaint states.

It is against state rules of conduct for lawyers to fail to update clients on their cases.

No information regarding the status of Henninger's $25,000 and no word regarding a potential new case for the client was released.

