PA Hospital Attempted Rapist Who Attacked Nurses While 'Dreaming' Gets Prison Time: DA

A Pennsylvania man who claimed to have woken up from a dream and been in a "blackout" when he attacked three nurses has been sentenced to up to 35 years in Pennsylvania state prison, authorities said.

Christian Bonnette, 37, of Harrisburg, was convicted of attempted rape and three counts of aggravated assault for the Aug. 20, 2018, attack, according to the Dauphin County district attorney's office.

Bonnette was at the hospital awaiting surgery on a broken jaw he sustained during a fight, the DA says.

Bonnette lured a nurse into his room at the Hershey Medical Center and immediately began to assault her, the DA said. As Bonnette strangled the victim, two other nurses attempted to help her break free. Bonnette then turned his attack on the other two nurses.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle requested that the Court conclude that Bonnette presents a future threat to the public.

Senior Judge Richard A. Lewis agreed, saying: “This is one of the most savage attacks I’ve heard about in a courtroom. I agree with the prosecution —you are a serious public safety risk. It is hard to imagine the fear and terror these nurses felt."

One of the victims testified, “I will never be the same person because this horrible man took something from me that awful night in August."

Judge Lewis also found that Bonnette should be classified a sexual offender under Megan’s Law.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH:

