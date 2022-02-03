PA Hit-Run Drunk Driver Caught Changing Tire After Striking Bicyclist: Police

A bicyclist in a bright yellow jacket was struck in broad daylight by a drunk driver on Monday, police say.

Lower Paxton police were called to a bicyclist struck in the 6700 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5 p.m. Feb. 28, according to the department's release.

Upon arrival, officers learned it was a hit-and-run, but we're also told by witnesses that the fleeing vehicle was damaged along the passenger side of its front bumper, the release shows.

Witnesses went on to tell police that the car left its lane and struck the back of the bicycle. Not only was the cyclist wearing a bright yellow jacket during the incident but his bicycle was equipped with a flashing red light to the rear and a flashing white light to the front, the release states.

The bicyclist was alert and talking with emergency personnel as transported to the hospital, police say. Further details on their condition were not shared.

Other police in the area found a vehicle that matched the description and the debris from the scene in a nearby parking lot, according to the release.

A white man - later identified as Keith Melwood Myers, 37, of Harrisburg- was changing the front passenger side tire while noticeably drunk, police say.

He was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence; Aggravated Assault While DUI and Hit and Run, police say and court records show.

He was released from the Dauphin County prison on a $10,000 realty bond on Tuesday, Mar. 1, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey on Mar. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

