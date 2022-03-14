PA Goodwill Worker Opens Fire, Kills Himself, 2 Days Before Anniversary Of Wife's Death

Just two days before the one year anniversary of his wife's death, a central Pennsylvania man shot himself after an odd incident near his former home, according to police.

Harrisburg bureau of police were called to a report of loitering in the 900 block of North 19th Street on Friday, Mar. 11, around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Fredys Pimentel, 74, who was parked in a car on 19th Street, was confronted by the homeowner about why he was parked there, Captain Terry Wealand said at a press conference on Monday. Without saying anything, he opened fire before driving away, officials say citing the victim.

No one was injured but Pimentel was found dead from a self- inflicted gunshot wound while parked in his car nearby, according to the release.

It remains unclear why he was parked outside of that home, but he previously live nearby at a home in the 1800 block of Boas Street, public records show.

Pimentel did not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania, court documents show.

He worked at Keystone Goodwill, according to his Facebook profile page.

Pimentel's wife of 22 years, Nisia B. Pimentel passed on Mar. 13, 2021, according to her obituary.

The couple is survived by their five children, one son, José Holguin, four daughters, Maria Holguin, Yocelyn Holguin, Ada Urena and Yanira Feliz, extended family and many friends, as stated in Mrs. Pimentel's obituary.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the Mayor of Harrisburg Wanda Williams.

If you are having thoughts of suicide cal the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

