PA Game Commission Employee Airlifted From Hit-Run Crash With ATV

Jillian Pikora
All-terrain vehicle.
All-terrain vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An all-terrain vehicle hit a Pennsylvania Game Commission worker and took off, according to the commission.

The hit-and-run happened along a gravel access road near the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam roads in Butler Township on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

A juvenile suspect was later apprehended and questioned by police.

A maintenance supervisor for the PA GC in Schuylkill County was injured in the crash.

He was standing next to his work vehicle when he was hit, according to the commission.

The ATV driver was traveling at a high speed and did not appear to attempt to avoid hitting the man.

The man suffered serious injury to his left leg in the incident.

He was airlifted from a nearby location to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

"It is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands," the commission say. "Except on marked roads designated for use."

The charges filed against the juvenile are not public.

