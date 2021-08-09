Contact Us
PA Firefighter, Solider, Prison Guard Messaged 11-Year-Old Girls On Kik App, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Robert Romberger.
Robert Romberger. Photo Credit: Facebook- Robert Romberger

In the days since a local firefighters arrest, more details have emerged about the circumstance that led to his arrest for child pornography dissemination.

Robert Joseph Romberger, 26, of Elizabethville, was arrested on Friday for sharing nine videos of child pornography on March 5, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Romberger supposedly sent videos through the Kik messenger app to girls between the ages of 11 and 16, asking to have sex with him or watch them perform sex acts on other men, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Romberger was an active public servant who worked as a member of the PA National Guard and was even honored by local news outlets. He was also a firefighter with the Elizabethville fire department and most recently was a laundry worker at the Dauphin County Prison from Dec. 2019 until Aug. 3, 2021, according to Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright.

Kik sent a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on May 23, according to the affidavit.

Multiple Internet Protocol addresses in the Kik app were linked to Romberger, as well as a email address created by Romberger.

Shortly after the state received the tip, a warrant was issued to search Romberger’s home in Millersburg where he lived with his parents.

Not only were electronic devices found linking him to the Kik account, but investigators found a journal with “pagan symbols inside,” according to the affidavit.

His Kik username was Asatru Norse Pagan.

Romberger has been charged with the following:

  • F3 Disseminating Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts (9 Counts)
  • F3 Child Pornography (9 Counts)
  • F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $75,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

