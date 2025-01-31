Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Breaking News: Rihanna Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky Of Pennsylvania
PA Dad ID’d As Man Shot Dead Between Two Churches

Daily Voice
Tyshaun Darden
Tyshaun Darden Photo Credit: Facebook (Tyshaun Darden)

A community is mourning after a central Pennsylvania father was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Harrisburg over the weekend.

Tyshaun Darden, 29, of Harrisburg, died at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center on Friday night, PennLive reports citing Dauphin County officials.

Darden was shot between two churches in the area of North 16th and Ethel streets on Friday around 8 p.m., according to a release by the police and maps of the area.

He was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, as police stated in their release.

His community is sharing about it’s loss and praying for his family and children, as seen in numerous Facebook posts:

Darden attended Harrisburg High School, and was a father of two who enjoyed watching college basketball and his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, according to his Facebook profile page.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Police continue to investigate this shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

