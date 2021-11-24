PA Dad Admits Killing Baby During Outer Banks Vacation: Report

A father has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of killing his infant son, according to a report by OBX Today.

Thomas William Imschweiler, 34, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Currituck County Superior Court on Nov. 15, according to court records.

Currituck Fire and emergency medical services were called to a report of an infant not breathing at a home in the 700 block of Lakeview Court in Corolla on July 17, 2018-- where Imschweiler was staying, the outlet reports citing a release by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin Thomas Imschweiler was found and transported to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, where he died five days later, according to a GoFundMe started by the family.

The family regularly posted updates including asking for prayers when " his brain stem stopped," and posted the final updated reading in part "Last night, heaven gained a new Angel. I can't even bring myself to breathe his name," as stated in the last GoFundMe update on July 24.

A felony child abuse warrant was issued for Imschweiler while his son was still in the hospital on July 20, according to court documents.

His charge was upgraded to murder on Sept. 17, 2018, after evidence showed the infant suffered serious head injuries prior to when emergency medical services were called-- possibly even three whole days before any issue with the child was reported to authorities, the outlet reports citing court documents.

Following his guilty plea, the agreement he entered with prosecutors went into effect; he will serve a minimum of 60 months and up to 84 months in North Carolina state prison, the outlet reports citing court records.

His sentence includes the 92 days served when he was first held in lieu of bail in 2018.

