PA Child Molester Killed 2 People, Stabbed Nieces, Before Chase Ending In Bus Crash: Police

"Uncle stabbed us," that's what two young children told police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint.

A central Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting and stabbing that occurred at a home prior to a chase, and that ended with a crash into a school bus in Londonderry Township, authorities say.

Gregory Gerrod Greene Jr., 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder following the deadly events on Wednesday morning, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney’s office.

Greene unlawfully entered a home in the 1300 block of Liberty Street, stabbed his young nieces– and opened fire– injuring one adult and killing two others, authorities say.

Officers were alerted to the situation when they heard a woman screaming while they were serving a warrant in the 1400 block of the same street, and soon spotted a woman and girl covered in blood on Wednesday around 7 a.m., reports PennLive.

Police went into the home and found two people shot dead, and another child also suffering stab wounds, according to the criminal complaint.

The persons who perished have been identified as Tyler Thames and Meredith Greene, the DA says. The pair are the girls' parents, according to a report by PennLive. The attempted murder counts are related to the shooting of Brittonie Meredith and the stabbing of two children only identified as 6-year-old AT and 7-year-old RT at the same residence, according to the release.

The two children and Brittonie Meredith were taken to area hospitals, police say.

While still in the home, officers spotted Greene fleeing out a side door and getting in a 2012 Dodge Charger with the license plate LLW0300 before taking off westbound on Miller Street, according to police.

He caused multiple crashes while fleeing from different police agencies in the vicinity, as stated in the criminal complaint.

The chase ended when he slammed into a school bus in Londonderry Township that was from Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown– while students were on board, but no injuries were reported, Pennsylvania state police spokeswoman Megan Ammerman told Daily Voice on Wednesday morning.

When Greene was taken into custody he told police he was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which he had stolen earlier that morning, according to the criminal complaint.

He was not allowed to possess a gun after he served time for Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors in relating to a case in 2010, according to his previous court dockets and the criminal complaint in this case.

In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, “The Commonwealth also charged Gregory Greene, Jr. with burglary and illegal firearm possession,” the DA says.

Additional charges related to car theft, flight from police and aggravated assault upon a Lower Swatara Township police officer will be made in the coming days, according to the DA’s release.

Greene is being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail, according to court documents.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at 717-558-6900.

