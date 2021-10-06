Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
One Person Rescued As Fire Burned Through Row Home In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
A fire at a row home in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in Harrisburg.
A fire at a row home in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Fire Bureau

A row home in Harrisburg was burned through Wednesday night, according to the city fire bureau.

Harrisburg fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a residential structure fire around 10:30 p.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The crews were informed that there were possibly people still inside the building, so teams quickly worked to put out the well involved fire at both ends of the row home unit.

Additional crews were called when the fire was raised to a first alarm; bringing rescue teams from York County to help conduct "an aggressive search while lines were stretched," according to the fire bureau.

One occupant was assisted out of the residence.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down relatively quickly after the resident was brought to safety.

No injuries reported.

This is also the first tour for two new Probationary Firefighters.

Both new firemen did a good job, according to fire officials.

