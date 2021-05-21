New Details Released In PA Murder-Suicide That Left 3 Kids Without Both Parents

A Pennsylvania man who shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in front of the couple's infant daughter apparently had a long history of domestic violence, a news report says.

Elizabeth Wise of Swatara earlier this year reported being punched in the ribs and abdomen earlier this year by her husband, Brian Womelsdorf, but wanted to make the relationship work, PennLive reports.

Court-ordered counseling and anger management classes, she thought, would help, the outlet says.

But early Saturday morning, Wise was shot multiple times by her husband after calling 9-1-1 reporting only her address, before Womelsdorf killed himself in front of their new baby girl as their other kids, 10 and 14, slept upstairs.

A GoFundMe launched by Wise's friends remembered her as being "kind, compassionate, funny, down to earth and caring."

More than $1,400 had been raised on the page as of Friday morning.

The police arrived at the couple's home on the 600 block of Mohn Street at 12:08 a.m., less than 10 minutes after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance in the area, Daily Voice previously reported.

Officers forced their way into the home when no one answered the door, and heard a baby crying.

Once inside, they found 36-year-old Wise lying dead on the couch with a single gunshot wound, and 42-year-old Womelsdorf was on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Officers and Life Team EMS provided treatment to Womelsdorf. Life Team transported Womelsdorf to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died.

Swatara Township Police investigated this incident with the assistance of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation found that Womelsdorf had been arguing with Wise, ending when Womelsdorf open fired on Wise-- shooting her multiple times -- and then shot himself.

"With Beth's life being tragically cut short, she now leaves behind her three children; Chelsea, Jacob, and Hazel," the GoFundMe says.

"To help ease the burden off of the family, we have started a Go Fund Me to assist with any unforeseen costs (such as funeral expenses) that may arise in the following weeks."

A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 25, at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Enola from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be at 10:45 a.m., with a private burial at Emanuel Cemetery in Lewisberry.

Wise was born in Topeka, KS to Penni (Coine) Spence and Joel D. Spence, her obituary says.

She graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 2003, and was worked for Giant Corporation since 2001.

Click here for the full story from PennLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.