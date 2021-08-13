Contact Us
News

Nearly Half Of White Tail Deer Tested In PA Showed Antibodies For COVID-19

by Daily Voice Staff
White tailed deer fawn.
White tailed deer fawn. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A recent study of white-tailed deer showed 44 percent of animals tested had antibodies for COVID-19.

"Widespread human SARS-CoV-2 infections combined with human-wildlife interactions create the potential for reverse zoonosis from humans to wildlife," the abstract for the pre-print of the study said. 

The scientist studied 500 deer in several northeast and Midwest states between Jan. 2020 and March 2021.

"We targeted white-tailed deer...based on evidence these deer have ACE2 receptors with high affinity for SARS-CoV-2, are permissive to infection, exhibit sustained viral shedding, can transmit to conspecifics, and can be abundant near urban centers," the study stated.

In Pennsylvania, 142 deer were tested. They mainly came from the central and southeastern regions of the state.

The risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people is still considered low, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

These deer most likely contracted the virus from humans, not from other animals despite previous studies showing cats could get coronavirus from mice.

The deer most likely contracted the virus in "captive operations, field research, conservation work, wildlife tourism, wildlife rehabilitation, supplemental feeding, and hunting," as stated in the study. 

Similar to the way zoo animals have contracted the virus, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Hunting season in Pennsylvania begins Oct. 2 and runs through Jan. 29, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The full schedule rules and regulations are available on its website. The commission has not commented on the study.

None of the deer tested showed symptoms or have been treated for illnesses related to coronavirus.

The study has not been peer-reviewed.

