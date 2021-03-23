Nearly 290 Acres Burned In Less Than 48 Hours At Fort Indiantown Gap

Fort Indiantown Gap is burning hundreds of acres to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

Located just northeast of Harrisburg is the largest National Guard training facility in the U.S.

FIG is approximately 1,800 acres, 20 square miles of which house the guard and their families.

On Monday, teams at FIG began burning approximately 200 acres. The burning continued on Tuesday burning an additional 87 acres.

In a notice to the public, officials from the facility stated, "Local residents may notice smoke originating from or in the vicinity of the installation while burns are being conducted.

All burns are coordinated with the appropriate state agencies and conducted as safely as possible with detailed planning and prescriptions on site."

