Nearly $20 Mil Of Illegal Drugs Seized In Second Quarter Of 2021, PA State Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

Over $19.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021, according to Pennsylvania State police.

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million.

Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.

Second Quarter drug seizure totals are as follows:

  • Cocaine; 281.13 lbs. $6,184,860
  • Crack Cocaine;    4.08 lbs. $65,280
  • Heroin; 22.18 lbs. $754,120
  • Fentanyl; 306.49 lbs. $4,903,840
  • LSD; 1,219 doses $24,380
  • Marijuana THC – Liquid; 71.05 pints $476,035
  • Marijuana THC – Solid; 365.79 lbs. $1,828,950
  • Marijuana Plants; 130 plants $21,450
  • Processed Marijuana;    831.3 lbs. $2,493,900
  • Methamphetamines; 167.73 lbs. $1,677,300
  • MDMA – Ecstasy;    2.38 lbs. $7,854
  • MDMA – Pills;    2,601 pills $39,015
  • Other Narcotics;    42.57 lbs. $85,140
  • Other Narcotics (Pills); 41,577 pills $1,039,425

The total value seized is $19,601,549.

State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

