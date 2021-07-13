Nearly $20 Mil Of Illegal Drugs Seized In Second Quarter Of 2021, PA State Say

Over $19.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021, according to Pennsylvania State police.

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million.

Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.

Second Quarter drug seizure totals are as follows:

Cocaine; 281.13 lbs. $6,184,860

Crack Cocaine; 4.08 lbs. $65,280

Heroin; 22.18 lbs. $754,120

Fentanyl; 306.49 lbs. $4,903,840

LSD; 1,219 doses $24,380

Marijuana THC – Liquid; 71.05 pints $476,035

Marijuana THC – Solid; 365.79 lbs. $1,828,950

Marijuana Plants; 130 plants $21,450

Processed Marijuana; 831.3 lbs. $2,493,900

Methamphetamines; 167.73 lbs. $1,677,300

MDMA – Ecstasy; 2.38 lbs. $7,854

MDMA – Pills; 2,601 pills $39,015

Other Narcotics; 42.57 lbs. $85,140

Other Narcotics (Pills); 41,577 pills $1,039,425

The total value seized is $19,601,549.

State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.