National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch In 21 Pennsylvania Counties

Severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch has been issued in south central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service at State College.

Tornado Watch Map. Twitter- NWS State College

The Pennsylvania counties included in the tornado watch are as follows:

Adams

Bedford

Berks

Blair

Bucks

Carbon

CENTRE

Chester

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Delaware

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Mifflin

Monroe

Montgomery

Montour

Northampton

Northumberland

Perry

Philadelphia

Schuylkill

Snyder

Union

York

The watch is in affect until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Map. Twitter- NWS State College

The thunderstorm warning is in affect to 10 p.m. in the following counties:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Beaver

Butler

Cambria

Clearfield

Fayette

Greene

Indiana

Somerset

Washington

Westmoreland

Flood watches and severe weather warnings have also been issued in the state through 10 p.m.

