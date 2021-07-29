National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch In 21 Pennsylvania Counties

Severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch has been issued in south central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service at State College.
The Pennsylvania counties included in the tornado watch are as follows:
- Adams
- Bedford
- Berks
- Blair
- Bucks
- Carbon
- CENTRE
- Chester
- Columbia
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Delaware
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Huntingdon
- Juniata
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lehigh
- Mifflin
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Montour
- Northampton
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Philadelphia
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Union
- York
The watch is in affect until 9 p.m. on Thursday.
The thunderstorm warning is in affect to 10 p.m. in the following counties:
- Allegheny
- Armstrong
- Beaver
- Butler
- Cambria
- Clearfield
- Fayette
- Greene
- Indiana
- Somerset
- Washington
- Westmoreland
Flood watches and severe weather warnings have also been issued in the state through 10 p.m.
