Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch In 21 Pennsylvania Counties

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Tornado Watch Map.
Tornado Watch Map. Photo Credit: Twitter- NWS State College

Severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch has been issued in south central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service at State College.

Tornado Watch Map.

Twitter- NWS State College

The Pennsylvania counties included in the tornado watch are as follows:

  • Adams
  • Bedford
  • Berks
  • Blair
  • Bucks
  • Carbon
  • CENTRE
  • Chester
  • Columbia
  • Cumberland
  • Dauphin
  • Delaware
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Huntingdon 
  • Juniata
  • Lancaster 
  • Lebanon
  • Lehigh
  • Mifflin
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Montour
  • Northampton
  • Northumberland
  • Perry
  • Philadelphia
  • Schuylkill
  • Snyder
  • Union
  • York

The watch is in affect until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Map.

Twitter- NWS State College

The thunderstorm warning is in affect to 10 p.m. in the following counties:

  • Allegheny
  • Armstrong
  • Beaver
  • Butler
  • Cambria
  • Clearfield
  • Fayette
  • Greene
  • Indiana
  • Somerset
  • Washington
  • Westmoreland

Flood watches and severe weather warnings have also been issued in the state through 10 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.