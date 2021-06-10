Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch For Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
National Weather Service map of central Pennsylvania for a flood watch.
National Weather Service map of central Pennsylvania for a flood watch. Photo Credit: National Weather Service at State College

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in south central Pennsylvania.

The NWS is warning residents and those traveling through the region to be mindful of flash flooding from noon to midnight on Thursday.

A cold front will hit the region with slow moving thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and throughout the evening. 

Two to four inches of rain is expected in short bursts, possibly resulting in flash flooding.

The watch has been issued in the following counties:

  • Adams
  • Bedford
  • Blair
  • Cambria
  • Cumberland
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Huntingdon
  • Lancaster
  • Somerset
  • York

"Turn around, don't drown! NEVER drive through a flooded roadway," remind officials at NWS.

