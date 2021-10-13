NASCAR Driver Among Rescuers In Central PA Wrong-Way Crash

Two star race car drivers assisted fire crews at a fatal fiery crash caused by a driver traveling six miles in the wrong direction of traffic, according to Duncannon Fire Company.

The crash occurred on Route 22 East in Middle Paxton Township on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

A pickup truck drove approximately six miles in the wrong direction, striking a pickup truck towing a camper, according to new details that have been released by first responders.

Michael Hoy, 64, of Daytona Beach, Florida, died shortly after arriving at Holy Spirit Hospital on Saturday and Randy L. Deibelbi, 65, of Fleetwood, Berks County died at an area hospital on Tuesday, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Crews remained on the scene for five hours, during that time they had a chance to speak with the witnesses and bystanders that helped pull the drivers and passenger from the vehicles.

Among the rescuers were NASCAR sprint car drivers Kasey Kahne and James McFadden, according to Duncannon Fire Company.

Kahne's tour bus's fire extinguisher was used to help stop the flames as witness unlocked some of the doors of the vehicles, as reported by PennLive.

Also among the rescuers were as follows as reported by PennLive:

Jason Sheaffer, the assistant fire chief in Richfield, and his wife.

Paul Faulk, an off-duty NYPD officer, and his girlfriend.

Kayla Wilson, a fourth-year medical school student.

Todd Taylor, father of five, formerly volunteered for the Lewistown Fire Company and current truck driver.

The first official crew on the scene was Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company Assistant Chief Shane Swenson but by the time they arrived all three victims were out of the vehicles that were now fully engulfed in flames.

“If no one had stopped and pulled them out,” Swenson said, “they would have been burned. The fire was everywhere. That’s no doubt. There was no way they were getting out of the vehicles but luckily, the Good Samaritans pulled them out.”

Why the car was driving the wrong direction is unknown and the crash remains under investigation according to police.

You can read PennLive's full article here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.