Motorized Bicyclist Killed In Car Crash In Harrisburg

A man riding on a motorized bicycle has died following a car crash in Harrisburg, according to area police.

The man was riding in the 300 block of South 29th Street on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation by police shows that the man veered into traffic and collided with a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers observed the man was being treated by Emergency Medical Services.

The man was transported to a local hospital where they died as a result of his injuries.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded, and is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

