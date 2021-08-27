Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Motorized Bicyclist Killed In Car Crash In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The 300 block of 29th Street in Harrisburg
The 300 block of 29th Street in Harrisburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man riding on a motorized bicycle has died following a car crash in Harrisburg, according to area police.

The man was riding in the 300 block of South 29th Street on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation by police shows that the man veered into traffic and collided with a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers observed the man was being treated by Emergency Medical Services.

The man was transported to a local hospital where they died as a result of his injuries.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded, and is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

