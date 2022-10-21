Contact Us
Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Emercyn Hope Winfindale
Emercyn Hope Winfindale Photo Credit: Facebook/Jodi Winfindale

A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. 

Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. 

She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red hair and blue eyes.

Winfindale was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about where Winfindale may be is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg station at 717-671-7500.

