Missing Girl Sought By Police In Central PA

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The Lower Paxton Township police are asking the public for help to find Ivy Stoudt.

Stoudt has been missing since she left her home on the evening of Saturday, May 14, according to a release by the department.

Stoudt is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, medium build, hazel eyes, has short, bright red hair, having a pale complexion with several tattoos on her left leg, the release details.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Ivy Stoudt is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

