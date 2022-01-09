Contact Us
Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen In Car With Maryland Plates: Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Gerald Maguire and a GMC Terrain.
Gerald Maguire and a GMC Terrain. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 75-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania man has been missing since Wednesday, August 31, according to state police. 

Gerald Maguire was last seen in the area of Chocolate Avenue in Derry Township around 7 a.m., according to the police.

He is possibly driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in a GMC  Terrain with the Maryland license plate "59896HT," as stated in the release.

Maguire is a 6 foot tall White man with silver hair and blue eyes, according to the release. What he was last seen wearing was unavailable.

He is considered "at special risk for harm or injury and may be confused," police say.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Maguire is asked to contact the Derry Township police, at 717-534-2202 or 911.

