Military Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Harrisburg International Airport

A military airplane had fumes and smoke in the cockpit when it was forced to land at Harrisburg International Airport around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The EC-130J had reported the issues mid-air and radioed in to make the landing, HIA officials told Daily Voice.

Once the fumes and smoke cleared it returned to Fort Indiantown Gap military base for an inspection and any necessary repairs, HIA said.

The military is investigating the cause of the "inflight issue," during a training flight which led crews to detect the fumes in the cockpit around 1:30 p.m. Captain Travis Mueller told Daily Voice in several phone calls.

