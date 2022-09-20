Massachusetts Man Endangered Child While Fleeing From Police In Lower Paxton: Authorities

A Massachusetts man is wanted for endangering a child and fleeing police near a mall in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Jose L. Santiago, 41, of New Bedford, MA, fled from police near the Colonial Park Mall located at 4600 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, PA on Aug. 20, according to a release by the Lower Paxton Township police department.

He was arrested and briefly held in the Dauphin County Prison, but was released on Aug. 21, on a $10,000 surety bond, court records show.

He was charged with two felonies for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense; three misdemeanors Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person; as well as three summary charges for Driving While Operater Privilege Suspect Or Revoked, Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, according to court documents.

It appears he failed to show up for his preliminary hearing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest by Magisterial District Judge William Wenner, just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, police say and court records confirm.

Additional details about the case have not been released.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Santiago.

Anyone with information should please contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip.

