Maryland Man Arrested In Harrisburg On Felony Wire Fraud Charges

Jillian Pikora
Lamar Anton Martin
Lamar Anton Martin Photo Credit: NLCRPD

A 30-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested in Harrisburg on wired fraud charges, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Lamar Anton Martin, of Baltimore Maryland, entered medical facilities in Warwick Township and stole purses and a wallet on May 21, according to police.

He then used the victims credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

Martin was arrested on an active warrant in Harrisburg in Swatara Township on June 14 and transferred to NLCPD custody.

Martin has been charged with the following:

  • Device Fraud (F3)
  • Conspiracy to commit access device fraud (F3)
  • Criminal attempt to commit access device fraud (F3)

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 10 a.m.

