Man With Sword, Fake Gun Assaults PA Mini-Market Owner

Megnath Khadka
Megnath Khadka Photo Credit: Penbrook Borough police department.

A man armed with a sword and a fake gun assaulted a small business owner during an attempted robbery, according to the police.

Megnath Khadka, 24, of Ohio, has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at Fresh Mini-Mart located at 2805 Market Street Road l in Penbrook, according.to area police.

Khadka entered the store and demanded money while armed with a sword and gun-- the latter of which was later revealed to be fake, according to the police.

During the course of the robbery, Khadka assaulted the store owner, according to the release by police.

He was apprehended the day after the robbery on Jan. 18, according to police.

He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Robbery- Threat Immediate Serious Injury
  • M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another
  • M2 Simple Assault

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to his docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Marian Urrutia on Jan. 27 at 10:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

