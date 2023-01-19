Man Wanted For $7K Church Burglary In Harrisburg, Police Say

A man is wanted for $7,000 in losses and damages at a church in Harrisburg, authorities say.

Ian Seidel, 32, of Harrisburg, broke into Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg on April 28, 2022, the area explain in a release on Thursday, January 19—the saw day they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Seidel is wanted for felony burglary and trespassing and three misdemeanors for theft, according to his latest court docket.

He has previously faced charges for drug use, court records show.

His social media is full of screenshots of the Godfather but also posts about being there for friends in need or just offering a hug to someone to someone who needs someone to lean on.

Anyone with information on Seidel or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

