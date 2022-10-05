Man Tried To Lure Child In Central PA, State Police Say

A man attempted to lure a child to come with him in central Pennsylvania, state police allege.

The police are investigating after the attempted child luring happened in the 8100 block of Kelly Drive in West Hanover Township around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, according to a release by the police.

The suspect is described as an Indian or Hispanic man in his 20's, who is about 5'8" with a thin build, police say.

This is the second "child luring" attempt in the county in 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.